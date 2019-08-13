WAM Research (ASX:WAX) Shares Down 1.1%

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.32 ($0.94) and last traded at A$1.33 ($0.94), approximately 124,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.34 ($0.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of $252.95 million and a P/E ratio of -21.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.38.

About WAM Research (ASX:WAX)

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

