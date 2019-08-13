WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $187.80

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $187.80 and last traded at $185.53, with a volume of 5073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,569,000 after purchasing an additional 47,977 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

