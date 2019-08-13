Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LVHI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,828 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

