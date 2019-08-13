Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $394,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. 5,593,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178,783. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

