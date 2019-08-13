Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Invests $322,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 34,482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

BIV traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,927. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $88.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

