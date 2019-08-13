Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 68 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.34. The stock had a trading volume of 29,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,156. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.98%.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

