Webchain (WEB) Trading Up 44.7% Over Last 7 Days

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Webchain has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. One Webchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, RaisEX, ChaoEX and Coinroom. Webchain has a total market cap of $158,802.00 and approximately $769.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00785254 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005948 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003906 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Graft (GRFT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 482,748,631 coins and its circulating supply is 132,747,104 coins. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, STEX, RaisEX, ChaoEX , BiteBTC and EscoDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.