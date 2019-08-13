WebDollar (WEBD) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. WebDollar has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $12,741.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WebDollar alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 9,872,569,128 coins and its circulating supply is 5,924,620,871 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar.

WebDollar Coin Trading

WebDollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.