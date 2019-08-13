Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.46. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $306.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

