Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,563,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $207.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,324 shares of company stock valued at $19,639,058. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.14. The stock had a trading volume of 135,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,559. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $217.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

