Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 69.2% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Horseman Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 45.5% during the second quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.22. 4,901,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,463,384. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $63.31 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

