Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,785,000. Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $6.95 on Tuesday, hitting $250.15. 183,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

