Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 12,078 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $903,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,076,697,000 after buying an additional 4,376,604 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,937,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $59.84. 6,166,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,182,775. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.