Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $42,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,140.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,061.25.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,021.86, for a total value of $255,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William R. Hackney sold 2,497 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.47, for a total value of $2,593,059.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,143.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,907 shares of company stock worth $35,293,228 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,080.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,127.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $705.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 97.19% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

