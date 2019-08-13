Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.35% of Lamar Advertising worth $108,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 137,706 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.1% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 292,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after buying an additional 129,043 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 30.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 515,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after buying an additional 121,817 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 36.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 410,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after buying an additional 108,584 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after buying an additional 104,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LAMR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.97. 7,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,493. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.