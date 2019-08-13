Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,172 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 1.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.58% of TransDigm Group worth $148,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 52.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,836,000 after acquiring an additional 771,898 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 340,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,467,000 after acquiring an additional 106,794 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1,594.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 46,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 43,749 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 101,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price target on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $610.00 price objective on TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.00.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $548.19. 16,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.79. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.36 and a 12 month high of $555.27. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total value of $1,161,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,756.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.38, for a total value of $4,673,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,358,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock worth $31,514,641 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.