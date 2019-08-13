Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $68.07 Million in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,550,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,070,000. Wyndham Destinations comprises 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.66% of Wyndham Destinations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 11.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $31,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ WYND traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.91. 589,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,576. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.48.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.