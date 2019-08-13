Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 24,837 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 721,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,837 shares during the period. Signature Bank comprises approximately 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $87,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 11.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 411.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 85,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 59.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $2,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,904. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $137.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.23.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Wedbush lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

