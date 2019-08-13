Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 304,299 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,415,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,299 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.65% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $53,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 402,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,595,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,304,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 357,270 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 335.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 118,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 103,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 90,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,978. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 61.54% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

