Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $366,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,281,000 after buying an additional 128,514 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29,994.5% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,625,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,980,000 after buying an additional 1,619,703 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,269,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,025,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,315,000 after buying an additional 63,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after buying an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $52,671.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

PH traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.63. 483,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.17. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

