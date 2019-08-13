Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Extended Stay America (STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE: STAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2019 – Extended Stay America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Extended Stay America have underperformed the industry in the past year. Although the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter, it surpassed the consensus mark in 11 out of the trailing 16 quarters. Extended Stay America’s efforts to drive revenue per available room by providing suitable services to value-conscious business travelers are encouraging. Further, its initiatives toward controlling costs and decreasing capital requirement for fresh hotel builds are commendable. Extended Stay America is banking on increasing unit growth as well. However, the company’s lack of exposure in international markets might limit revenue growth potential. Also, intense competition from larger hotel chains as well as alternative hospitality providers is a concern.”

8/9/2019 – Extended Stay America was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

8/8/2019 – Extended Stay America was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/8/2019 – Extended Stay America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Extended Stay America was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Extended Stay America was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Extended Stay America had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.50 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2019 – Extended Stay America was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Extended Stay America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. 216,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,770. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,744,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,472,000 after acquiring an additional 77,019 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 823,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

