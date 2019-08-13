Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2019 – Five Prime Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

8/1/2019 – Five Prime Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – Five Prime Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/24/2019 – Five Prime Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/11/2019 – Five Prime Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.58.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 842.84% and a negative return on equity of 58.69%. The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPRX. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 87.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 55,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

