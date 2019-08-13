Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rapid7 (RPD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD):

8/7/2019 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/2/2019 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Rapid7 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

7/26/2019 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

7/25/2019 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

7/18/2019 – Rapid7 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Rapid7 was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Rapid7 is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.39. 192,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,340. Rapid7 Inc has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11.

Get Rapid7 Inc alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $206,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $2,565,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,147. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 80.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.