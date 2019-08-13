Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $190.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.32 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reiterated an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.18.

PXD stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $189.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 10.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Creative Planning grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

