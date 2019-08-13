Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WMGI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wright Medical Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of WMGI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.25. 49,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Julie D. Dewey sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $141,582.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew C. Morton sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $70,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $389,339. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

