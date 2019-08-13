Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NYSE:WAL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,863. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Boyd purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.25 per share, for a total transaction of $113,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

