Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NYSE:WAL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. 4,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,863. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.37 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Boyd purchased 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.25 per share, for a total transaction of $113,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

