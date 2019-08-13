Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Humana worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,749,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Humana by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $331.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.26.

Humana stock traded up $9.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.83. The company had a trading volume of 806,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,399. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.24. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $355.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

