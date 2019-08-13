Westpac Banking Corp Has $21.71 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,387 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $925,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,724.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total transaction of $1,272,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,942.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,363 shares of company stock valued at $16,429,225. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.20. The stock had a trading volume of 708,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $216.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.15. The company has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup set a $202.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.