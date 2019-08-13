Westpac Banking Corp Has $24.17 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.18% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $24,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 131,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.82.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 193,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,040. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

