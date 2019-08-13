Westpac Banking Corp Has $49.73 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $49,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 8,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $4,026,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.39. 653,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,981,200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,327. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

