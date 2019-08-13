Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $64.80. 1,572,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,160,670. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

