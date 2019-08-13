Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 30,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $4.88 on Tuesday, reaching $276.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,762,679.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.77.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

