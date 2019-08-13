Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $26,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,654,000 after buying an additional 301,872 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,508,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,792,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,794,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 167,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,277,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $984,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,548.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

