WH GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of WH GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) were up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75, approximately 11,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 43,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.62.

About WH GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WHGLY)

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, Hog Production, and Others segments. The company offers smoked and boiled hams, bacons, sausages, hot dogs, deli, and luncheon meats; specialty products comprising pepperoni, dry meat products, and ready-to-eat products; and prepared foods, such as pre-cooked entrees, bacons, and sausages primarily under the Smithfield, Eckrich, Farmland, Armour, Cook's, Gwaltney, John Morrell, Kretschmar, Curly's, Carando, Margherita, and Healthy Ones brands.

