Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells C$128,313.96 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 3,162 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.58, for a total value of C$128,313.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,601,773.76.

Randy Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Randy Smallwood sold 37,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.83, for a total value of C$1,006,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Randy Smallwood sold 45,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.32, for a total value of C$1,229,202.00.

WPM stock traded down C$0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,270. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.83. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$19.87 and a 1-year high of C$37.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$253.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. CSFB lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$35.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.79.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

