William Thomas Holland Purchases 155,200 Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director William Thomas Holland bought 155,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.10 per share, with a total value of C$2,808,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,100,177.12.

CIX stock traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,676. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of C$16.47 and a 12 month high of C$22.85.

CIX has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

