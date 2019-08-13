Willingdon Wealth Management Acquires 3,409 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.09. 40,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

