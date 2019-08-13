Willingdon Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.8% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $278,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,227,757,000 after purchasing an additional 386,144 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.77.

COST stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $284.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.82. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.