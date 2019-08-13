Willingdon Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.13. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $388,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,674 shares in the company, valued at $829,255.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,048 shares of company stock worth $1,058,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

