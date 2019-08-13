Willingdon Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Willingdon Wealth Management trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. 319,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.07. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cowen downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.