Willingdon Wealth Management Sells 12,421 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,421 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 36,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 229.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,155. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $379.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.43.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

