Wonderfilm Media (CVE:WNDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Wonderfilm Media Corp (CVE:WNDR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 31250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34, a quick ratio of 20.52 and a current ratio of 55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Wonderfilm Media Company Profile (CVE:WNDR)

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation operates as a film and television media production company worldwide. It produces independent films and television movies for global business-to-business distribution; and engages in short-term bridge production financing activities. The company is also involved in movies distribution business, as well as trades in movie rights.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Wonderfilm Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wonderfilm Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.