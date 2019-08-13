Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $139,681,000. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,239,000 after buying an additional 1,312,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,527,000 after buying an additional 980,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.15. 1,203,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,168,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

