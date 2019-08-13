WPP (LON:WPP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WPP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,015 ($13.26) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,104.64 ($14.43).

Get WPP alerts:

LON:WPP opened at GBX 971 ($12.69) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 960.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. WPP’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.