Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 1,475 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

USRT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.73. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $833.00 and a 1-year high of $972.18.

