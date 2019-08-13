Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 63.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,448,000 after buying an additional 1,103,880 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,153,410. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $228.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,331,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $697,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.