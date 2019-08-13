Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,690,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 331,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $560,842,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.61 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.95.

In related news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.61 per share, for a total transaction of $203,401.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,131.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcia E. Backus bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,016.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 95,660 shares of company stock worth $4,647,151. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. 9,549,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,967,934. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

