Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 1,377 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 362,548 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 124.9% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 285,824 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after acquiring an additional 276,549 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 467,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 232,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 141.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 290,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 170,047 shares in the last quarter.

BSJK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,822. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $24.44.

