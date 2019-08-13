Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 807 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 455.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.40. 1,169,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,895. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.74. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $197.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $372,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $14,393,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

